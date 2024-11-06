Yash Dalal Triumphs at International Chess Tournament in Switzerland

Yash Sunil Dalal with Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula at Lugano, Switzerland |

Yash Sunil Dalal, a skilled chess talent from the American School of Bombay (ASB) in India, recently defeated a higher-rated Swiss chess player, Camponova (1600 Elo), in the prestigious International Open Classical Chess Tournament held in Lugano.

Yash, currently holding a FIDE rating of 1431, demonstrated exceptional mastery in a game that culminated in a skillful endgame, securing his victory over one of Switzerland’s strongest young players. The match drew attention for its intensity and strategic depth, with Yash outmaneuvering his opponent in a well-crafted endgame that showcased his growing prowess on the international stage. Yash, who consistently represents India in global chess tournaments, has built a reputation as a seasoned competitor with a sharp mind for classical play.

This victory is a significant milestone in Yash’s career, as he continues to raise his profile in the international chess community. He is now focused on his next big challenge: the Dubai Chess Championship, where he aims to further showcase his skills against top-tier opponents.

Yash’s journey is guided by coach Durga Nagesh Guttula of SMCA Chess School, whose mentorship has been instrumental in refining Yash’s techniques and strategic approach.