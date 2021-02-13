World Radio Day 2021: Significance, themes, all you need to know

On 20th September 2010, the Spanish Radio Academy's idea made Spain come forward and request for a World Radio Day in front of UNESCO's Executive Board.

After extensive consultation from broadcasting associations, UN agencies, NGOs, foundations as well as UNESCO Permanent Delegations, the board recommended to the UNESCO 36th session of General Conference to have a World Radio Day on 13th February.

Radio is a wonderful medium for communicating to a diverse audience across the globe. At the world level, radio is still one of the most widely consumed medium. It acts as a major force in strengthening democracies and raising voices against unjust practices.

The main aim behind kick starting the day was to promote radio stations to serve diverse communities and allow people from different background to raise their concerns and viewpoints without any fear.

World Radio Day 2021 Themes

UNESCO has asked radio stations across the world to celebrate World Radio Day's 10th anniversary and the 110 successful years of radio. The theme of this year's World Radio Day event is based on-

Evolution- This refers to the resilience of the radio, to its sustainability.

Innovation- Radio has had to adapt to new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility, accessible everywhere and to everyone.

Connection- This highlights radio’s services to the society, natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

In order to raise awareness about the day and highlight the importance of the medium, Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of UNESCO said "More than ever, we need this universal humanist medium, vector of freedom. Without radio, the right to information and freedom of expression and, with them, fundamental freedoms would be weakened, as would cultural diversity, since community radio stations are the voices of the voiceless."