Watch video: Dispute over increased price of Samosa claims youth's life in Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over increased price of Samosa has led to the death of youth in Anuppur district.

The incident took place at Bandha village under Amarkantak police station of the district on July 22. After the dispute, the youth allegedly sprinkled petrol on him and set himself afire. He died at the district hospital on July 24.

The youth identified as Bajru Jaiswal, 30, went to a Samosa stall along with his friends. He purchased two Samosas. The woman shopkeeper asked him to pay Rs 20. Jaiswal wanted to know the reason for the price of samosa, which was available for Rs 7.50 a piece.

The woman shopkeeper, Kanchan Sahu, explained that she has decided to increase the price because of inflation.

This led to a dispute between the stall owner and the youth. The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case was registered against the youth.

As the youth was called to the police station to record his statement, he again reached the Samosa stall on July 23 and had an altercation with the stall owner. After the ispute, he allegedly poured petrol on him and set himself afire.

The onlookers doused the fire and took him to a nearby community health centre. He was referred to the district hospital where he died on July 24.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a video of Jaiwal went viral on social media in which he claimed that he was set afire by Kanchan Sahu and was also beaten by a policeman.

The stall owner Kanchan Sahu told journalists that her family members had been threatened by Jaiswal’s family. “We are living under threat as they (Jaiswal’s family members)are threatening us with dire consequences,” she said.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Ashish Bharande said that prima facie it seemed to be a case of suicide. “We have received the viral video. A probe has been ordered into the matter. The eyewitness has claimed that Jaiswal had attempted self-immolation. His allegation is also being probed,” he said.