Twisha Sharma Death Case: Parents Plan Supreme Court Plea To Shift Trial To Delhi | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parents of Twisha Sharma will file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court (SC) for transfer of her death case from Madhya Pradesh (MP) to Delhi.

However, SC has already taken suo motu cognisance of alleged institutional bias and procedural lapses in the unnatural death of young woman at her matrimonial home on May 23.

CBI had filed a chargesheet on Aug 17 in connection with the death of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal in May 2026.

After submission of challan, it has been transferred to district judge court. Challan had named retired judge Giribala and her son Samarth Singh in Twisha Sharma death case.

Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha Sharma, said, “ We will file SLP in SC for transfer of case from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi, once it is committed in trial court. We do not see any hope of justice in Madhya Pradesh after CBI submitted challan.”

Senior advocate Enosh George Carlo, who appears from Giribala Singh side, said, “ CBI challan is pending in court of principal and district judge. After District judge directive, it will be decided where it will be heard further.”

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“We do not see any hope of justice in Madhya Pradesh after CBI submitted challan.”

Navnidhi Sharma, father of Twisha