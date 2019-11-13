The game has just begun; President’s rule in Maharashtra, which will enable the BJP dispensation at Centre

But the undue haste with which he acted had the main protagonists wondering whether it had anyth-ing to do with the fact that PM Modi was to depart for Brazil in the afternoon.

Incidentally, the Governor had given the NCP time till 8.30 PM on Tuesday to submit their response to his feelers on government formation. Sharad Pawar’s party -- rightfully so -- conveyed its inability to submit letters of support from all legislators at such short notice.

It demanded 48 hours to do the needful. But the Governor played strictly by the book and recommended that the state be placed in a state of suspended animation.

Incidentally, FPJ broke the news about President’s Rule on twitter at 2.00 PM. Initially, the Governor’s Office denied sending any such recommendation.

The admission from Raj Bhavan finally came at 3.16 PM with the Governor declaring that attempts to put a government in place in the state had failed.

He also said he had waited for 20 days after the declaration of results. Soon after, PM Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet which conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind its recommendation for imposition of central rule. The meeting was held just before the Prime Minister left for the BRICS Summit.

Many however questioned the timeline. The Governor, it is pointed out, did not initiate the political process immediately after the results were out. Rather, he waited for the BJP to wean away the Sena, the disinterested suitor.

Even when the BJP was summoned by the Governor, the saffron party was given 48 hours to convince Koshyari of their ability to form the government.

As against this, the Shiv Sena got just 24 hours to prove their majority. Also, they requested for an extension that was denied.

Going by the thumb rule, it was expected that the Governor will next invite the Congress party, which is the fourth largest. But the Governor, instead of inviting the Congress and waiting for an additional 24 hours, hurriedly recommended President Rule.