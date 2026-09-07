Supreme Court Dismisses Environmental Clearance Challenge To Adani Project, Calls Plea ‘Misuse Of Process’ In MP’s Singrauli | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a fresh plea challenging the environmental clearance granted to an Adani project in Singrauli, calling the petition a "misuse of process".

The court initially imposed costs on the petitioner but later withdrew them at the request of his counsel, who submitted that he was an environmentalist.

A Bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a plea filed by environmental activist Ajay Dubey challenging an Apr 22, 2026 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had dismissed his plea against the May 2025 environmental clearance granted to Mahan Energen Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Power, on the ground of limitation.

The Bench questioned the petitioner's counsel, advocate Siddharth R Gupta, on why they approached the SC again through this mechanism.

The court noted that a previous civil appeal challenging the main National Green Tribunal (NGT) judgment had already been dismissed and withdrawn with the liberty to pursue alternate legal remedies.

The petitioner attempted to argue the merits of the case, emphasising that it remains a critical environmental disaster involving 1,400 hectares of dense forest.

The project (linked to Mahan Energen Ltd/Stratatech Mineral Resources, subsidiaries of Adani) allegedly risks the felling of over 600,000 trees in a biodiverse area recognised as an elephant corridor.

Senior advocate Gupta maintained that over 600,000 trees will be cut down in the dense, evergreen forests in Singrauli, which was declared a 'no-go' zone in 2011, and an elephant corridor. He said the coal block would adversely affect the wildlife.

Gupta said principal chief conservator of forests had denied the Stage-I clearance as the area is home to leopards, jackals, wild bears, nilgais, and elephants. Another committee, which reviewed the proposal later, granted permission for the coal block.