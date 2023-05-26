Students who completed Class 10 with basic maths are given more leeway to choose maths in Class 11 by the CBSE

CBSE Class 11 Admission 2023: Rules for choosing maths in Class 11 for academic year 2023 | ANI

NEW DELHI: For the academic year 2023–2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has agreed to extend the rule allowing students who studied mathematics standard in Class 10 to choose mathematics in Class 11. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the CBSE Board temporarily modified the restriction.

On January 10, 2019, the board introduced two-level mathematics for the All India Secondary School Examination from the academic session ending in March 2020 onwards. The latest circular comes amid the ongoing CBSE Class 11 admission.

"Students of Class 10 may enrol in Mathematics (041) in Class 11 if they have studied Mathematics Standard (041). According to the 2019 CBSE circular, "Students who offered mathematics basic (241) in Class 10 are allowed to offer only applied mathematics in Class 11." For the academic year 2023–2024, the board has loosened the restriction.

Therefore, students who were offered mathematics basic (241) will be allowed to opt for mathematics (041) in Class 11. However, “before permitting mathematics in Class 11 to such students, the Head of the Institution should satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and ability to pursue mathematics in Class 11,” the board said.

As a special gesture to assist the current batch, the exception is granted. The CBSE made it clear that the 2019 circular would take effect in 2024.