Rash Driving In Bhopal: Car-Borne Youths Hit Vehicles, Misbehave With School Staff | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a case of rash driving, car-borne youths hit multiple vehicles, including those carrying staff of a private school in Karond under Nishatpura police station limits on Wednesday morning.

A video of the incident went viral in which youths are seen clashing with locals after the accident.

According to the school staff, three cars including an SUV being driven by youths and women in an intoxicated condition, hit several vehicles including autorickshaws and cars carrying school employees.

The occupants allegedly misbehaved with female staff members and later rammed the vehicle of male employees who intervened.

The incident occurred at 7 am when school staff were travelling to school. One of the cars hit several vehicles and then stopped after ramming into a divider, while another stopped a short distance away.

Three youths and a woman allegedly got out and misbehaved with female staff. One woman also allegedly smashed the window of another car. The accused youths later fled in other vehicles but locals caught one youth and a woman.

Nishatpura police reached the spot after receiving information and detained some persons.

About a dozen vehicle owners complained against the youths involved in rash driving. Nishatpura police station incharge Manoj Patwa said an FIR was being registered against four accused who are BTech students.