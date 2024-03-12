Ranji Trophy Final, MUM vs VID: Musheer Khan Motivated By Sachin Tendulkar's Presence To Perform

Musheer Khan played one of the finest innings of his First-Class career slamming a hundred in the Ranji Trophy final and he couldn't have been more happy.

"I'm very happy that I could score a hundred and it was my dream to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. With regard to the partnership with Shreyas Iyer, we were talking a lot during the course of the partnership and we wanted to bat as long as possible and take the team to a strong position,'' he said.

Talking about the presence of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede, Musheer felt he was pumped to bat with the great man watching.

"I was not even aware that Sachin sir (Tendulkar) had come and was watching the match. But once I realised that he was in the stands after seeing him on the giant screen, I was thrilled and happy. I was very much motivated to show him my batting,'' Musheer revealed.

When asked how he analyses his performance, Musheer felt he doesn't do too much of an analysis.

"I don't dwell too much on the performance and that is what my father keeps telling me. Whether it is a good performance or not, I will not be too bothered about that and I move forward to the next innings. It is also a matter of pride for me that I am playing with Test players like Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer and that makes things easier for me,'' he added.

Musheer also revealed that his brother and India player Sarfaraz Khan had words of advice for him before the day began.

"I had spoken to my brother and he had told me that it is a great opportunity for you and everybody is watching you. If you perform well here, it will be good for you going forward,'' he added.

Musheer stated that he worked on his technique while he was dropped from the Ranji Trophy squad last year and that has helped him this season.

Looking forward to the game ahead, Musheer feels Mumbai have enough firepower to bowl out Vidarbha and clinch the trophy.

"We will take it session by session. Our bowling attack is strong, So, we will try to get them all out,'' he added.

Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey, who took a fifer, stated his team would absolutely go for the target.

"We will definitely look to chase and there is no doubt about that. There are two days to go and we will see how things pan,'' he added.