Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi quitting social media; both get trolled

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Monday to react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he was quitting social media.

PM Modi had tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

To which Rahul Gandhi replied, "Give up hate, not social media accounts."<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Give up your surname, fight elections. Stop being an entitled middle aged man</p>— Smita Deshmukh (@smitadeshmukh) <a href="https://twitter.com/smitadeshmukh/status/1234520962235760641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>