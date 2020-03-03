Rahul Gandhi reacts to PM Modi quitting social media; both get trolled

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Monday to react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he was quitting social media.
PM Modi had tweeted, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."
To which Rahul Gandhi replied, "Give up hate, not social media accounts."
Interestingly, people on social media had a mixed reaction to both tweets. While PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi supporters retweeted the respective tweets, there was a large chunk of individuals active on social media, who criticised both.
Another Twitter user, critical of the Prime Minister, suggested that PM Modi join the popular video app TikTok
Incidentally, both PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi have been criticised for their lack of inaction during the Delhi riots. While one section of society has been critical of the prime minister's inability to ease the tension after the first day, others have slammed Rahul Gandhi for not caring enough to visit the affected areas of North East Delhi.
Incidentally, PM Modi is quite active on social media. He also enjoys a huge following on them. On Twitter, the Prime Minister has has 53.3 million followers, while on Instagram 35.2 million followers.
On Facebook, more than 44 million follow his page and his official channel on YouTube has 4.51 million subscribers.
