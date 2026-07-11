Over Half A Dozen Bills Lined Up For Monsoon Assembly Session | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half a dozen Bills are likely to be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The departments concerned are giving final touches to the proposed legislation.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is among the key legislations expected to be introduced during the session, which begins on July 20. The government has already stated that the UCC will be implemented in the state this month.

Another important Bill is the Madhya Pradesh Private Coaching Institution (Registration and Regulation) Bill, 2026, which aims to regulate private coaching institutions across the state.

It proposes to make registration mandatory and provides for cancellation of registration if institutions fail to meet basic student safety requirements.

If enacted, it will be the first law in Madhya Pradesh to mandate the registration of private coaching institutions.

Another proposed legislation is the Madhya Pradesh Cess (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Appropriation Bill is also expected to be tabled during the session.

The Urban Administration Department is likely to introduce the long-pending Madhya Pradesh Fire Fighting and Emergency Service Bill, 2026. The Bill has remained pending for several years and has undergone multiple revisions.

Madhya Pradesh does not have a separate law governing fire services. Fire-related matters are currently dealt with under the provisions applicable to local bodies such as municipal corporations and municipalities.

Some time ago, Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya directed the department to examine measures to deal with fires in high-rise buildings, as municipal corporations currently lack equipment capable of reaching taller structures.

Other Bills likely to be introduced include the Madhya Pradesh Citizen Security Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Labour Code, and the Madhya Pradesh Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2026.