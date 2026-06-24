Over 1,000 Corrupt Officials Walk Free In MP In Past 20 Years As Lokayukta’s Prosecutions Falter | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Madhya Pradesh’s premier anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), routinely fields praise for its anti-graft trap operations, the official statistical report of two decades released by Lokayukta exposes deep flaws in its prosecution machinery.

Between April 2006 and April 2026, courts across Madhya Pradesh disposed of thousands of corruption cases. At first glance, a total of 2,067 convictions suggests an aggressive stance against graft. However, the data reveal a troubling reality.

Over the past 20 years, 966 accused public servants were completely acquitted, and another 105 were discharged before their trials could fully conclude due to insufficient legal grounds or missing prosecution sanctions.

This means that in over 34% of all finalised cases—totalling 1,071 instances—the anti-corruption machinery completely collapsed in court, allowing potentially corrupt officials to walk scot-free on the taxpayers' dime.

Conviction rate plummeted in past year

A chronological review of the data reveals that the Lokayukta’s ability to secure legal convictions has significantly deteriorated in the past year.

The 2025–2026 data expose a severe decline. The agency’s conviction rate has plummeted, yielding only 71 convictions, while acquittals have surged to 62.

Even the single-month data from April 2026 echoes this persistent struggle, recording a modest 11 convictions alongside 5 acquittals.

This represents an alarming near-1:1 ratio, meaning that an accused public servant today has a nearly 50% chance of beating the Lokayukta's charges in court.

Legal experts point to this sudden spike in acquittals as clear evidence of poorly executed trap procedures, hostile witnesses, frequent transfers of investigating officers and weak, superficial investigations that fail to survive rigorous judicial scrutiny.

105 walked free before the trial even began

While acquittals represent cases that failed after a full trial, the 105 discharged cases point to a different institutional failure. A discharge means the case was thrown out by the judge before the trial even began.

A high discharge rate indicates that the Lokayukta regularly filed legally hollow charges or, more egregiously, failed to secure mandatory prosecution sanctions from government departments before hauling officials to court.

Small fish in a large net

The data reveal that 1,753 officials were convicted between April 2006 and April 2024, of whom nearly 85% were in the lowest tiers of the government hierarchy.

The database shows the Lokayukta mostly targets lower-tier, public-facing Class-III and Class-IV employees.

The Revenue Department tops the list with a staggering 652 convictions, within which an incredible 558 are low-ranking patwaris.

The Police Department follows a similar pattern, with 321 convictions, of which 242 involve ground-level constables, head constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).

The Energy Department (MPEB) records 194 convictions, most of which involve 91 field linemen and assistants.

In sharp contrast to the hundreds of patwaris and linemen sent to prison, the number of top-tier administrative officers—such as IAS or IPS officers, Deputy Collectors and DySPs—convicted over the past 20 years is statistically negligible, comprising under 1% of the database.

Year-by-Year Data Breakdown

Period / Year

Convictions (Guilty)

Acquittals (Cleared)

Discharged

2006-2007

169

86

15

2007-2008

82

49

15

2008-2009

43

33

31

2009-2010

20

18

07

2010-2011

23

22

10

2011-2012

52

34

06

2012-2013

48

26

04

2013-2014

77

41

04

2014-2015

135

68

00

2015-2016

149

44

00

2016-2017

118

41

01

2017-2018

113

49

00

2018-2019

264

83

02

2019-2020

209

80

00

2020-2021

27

07

00

2021-2022

101

31

00

2022-2023

110

76

00

2023-2024

154

38

01

2024-2025

92

38

02

2025-2026

71

62

07

April 2026

11

05

00