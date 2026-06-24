Over 1,000 Corrupt Officials Walk Free In MP In Past 20 Years As Lokayukta’s Prosecutions Falter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While Madhya Pradesh’s premier anti-corruption watchdog, the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE), routinely fields praise for its anti-graft trap operations, the official statistical report of two decades released by Lokayukta exposes deep flaws in its prosecution machinery.
Between April 2006 and April 2026, courts across Madhya Pradesh disposed of thousands of corruption cases. At first glance, a total of 2,067 convictions suggests an aggressive stance against graft. However, the data reveal a troubling reality.
Over the past 20 years, 966 accused public servants were completely acquitted, and another 105 were discharged before their trials could fully conclude due to insufficient legal grounds or missing prosecution sanctions.
This means that in over 34% of all finalised cases—totalling 1,071 instances—the anti-corruption machinery completely collapsed in court, allowing potentially corrupt officials to walk scot-free on the taxpayers' dime.
Conviction rate plummeted in past year
A chronological review of the data reveals that the Lokayukta’s ability to secure legal convictions has significantly deteriorated in the past year.
The 2025–2026 data expose a severe decline. The agency’s conviction rate has plummeted, yielding only 71 convictions, while acquittals have surged to 62.
Even the single-month data from April 2026 echoes this persistent struggle, recording a modest 11 convictions alongside 5 acquittals.
This represents an alarming near-1:1 ratio, meaning that an accused public servant today has a nearly 50% chance of beating the Lokayukta's charges in court.
Legal experts point to this sudden spike in acquittals as clear evidence of poorly executed trap procedures, hostile witnesses, frequent transfers of investigating officers and weak, superficial investigations that fail to survive rigorous judicial scrutiny.
105 walked free before the trial even began
While acquittals represent cases that failed after a full trial, the 105 discharged cases point to a different institutional failure. A discharge means the case was thrown out by the judge before the trial even began.
A high discharge rate indicates that the Lokayukta regularly filed legally hollow charges or, more egregiously, failed to secure mandatory prosecution sanctions from government departments before hauling officials to court.
Small fish in a large net
The data reveal that 1,753 officials were convicted between April 2006 and April 2024, of whom nearly 85% were in the lowest tiers of the government hierarchy.
The database shows the Lokayukta mostly targets lower-tier, public-facing Class-III and Class-IV employees.
The Revenue Department tops the list with a staggering 652 convictions, within which an incredible 558 are low-ranking patwaris.
The Police Department follows a similar pattern, with 321 convictions, of which 242 involve ground-level constables, head constables and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs).
The Energy Department (MPEB) records 194 convictions, most of which involve 91 field linemen and assistants.
In sharp contrast to the hundreds of patwaris and linemen sent to prison, the number of top-tier administrative officers—such as IAS or IPS officers, Deputy Collectors and DySPs—convicted over the past 20 years is statistically negligible, comprising under 1% of the database.
Year-by-Year Data Breakdown
Period / Year
Convictions (Guilty)
Acquittals (Cleared)
Discharged
2006-2007
169
86
15
2007-2008
82
49
15
2008-2009
43
33
31
2009-2010
20
18
07
2010-2011
23
22
10
2011-2012
52
34
06
2012-2013
48
26
04
2013-2014
77
41
04
2014-2015
135
68
00
2015-2016
149
44
00
2016-2017
118
41
01
2017-2018
113
49
00
2018-2019
264
83
02
2019-2020
209
80
00
2020-2021
27
07
00
2021-2022
101
31
00
2022-2023
110
76
00
2023-2024
154
38
01
2024-2025
92
38
02
2025-2026
71
62
07
April 2026
11
05
00