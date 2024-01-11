NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024: Hasan Badami And Samay Wadhawan Qualify For Main Draw

Hasan Badami and Samay Wadhawan won their respective matches by identical 4-2 margin in a qualifying draw second round match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organized ‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024, played at the NSCI billiards hall on Thursday.

Badami started in rousing fashion piecing together a perfect break of 92 in the opening frame against Briju Kanani, who fought well, but was unable to match the superior play of his opponent. The lanky Badami went on to wrap up the contest registering a 92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61 and 68-6 victory.

Meanwhile, Wadhawan was his cool composed self and warded off the spirited challenge from Rohan Sakalkar and snatched a well-deserved 73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68 and 64-26 victory and to join Badami in the main draw.

Later, Manav Panchal put to good advantage his vast experience to overcome the over-anxious Nikhil Bhansali by posting a 4-1 win. Panchal easily won the first two frames before Bhansali managed to pocket the third to halt his opponent from increasing the lead. Later, Panchal narrowly won the next two frames, the fifth on the black to complete a 48-14, 55-22, 51-70, 66-55 and 76-73 win and qualify for the main tournament.

Results – Round 2: Shrinu K. bt Dhawal Karia 4-3 (55-47, 45-65, 29-59, 33-55, 76-31, 58(56)-3, 71-7); Hasan Badami bt Briju Kanani 4-2 (92-1, 2-61, 64-9, 60-16, 34-61, 68-6); Samay Wadhawan bt Rohan Sakalkar 4-2 (73-37, 61-45, 20-54, 49-18, 56-68, 64-26); Rovin D'Souza bt Shwetab Dixit 4-0 (66-40, 63-12, 77-20, 77-35); Aashit Pandya bt Samarth Vernekar 4-1 (55-2, 1-72(59), 68-37, 75-16, 57-11); Manav Panchal bt Nikhil Bhansali 4-1 (48-14, 55-22, 51-70, 66-55, 76-73); Nitish Tyagi bt Saifuddin Khan 4-2 (54-30, 44-64, 54-14, 31-58, 63-30, 64-17); Hritik Jain bt Deven Patel 4-2 (38-63, 89-33, 84-24, 40-60, 57-28, 59-28); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Md. Shoaib Khan 4-1 (61-58, 38-70(56), 89-17, 73-2, 56-25).