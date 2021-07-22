No government interference, says I&B minister Anurag Thakur over searches at media houses for 'tax evasion'

New Delhi: After searches were carried out on media group Dainik Bhaskar and an Uttar Pradesh-based news channel by Income Tax teams in multiple cities this morning over allegations of tax evasion, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur detached the government from the crackdown. The raids on media outlets critical to the government spurred opposition attacks and condemnation on social media.

"Agencies do their own work, we don't interfere in their functioning. I would also like to say that facts need to be found before reporting about any incident. Sometimes lack of information is misleading," Anurag Thakur told reporters at a cabinet briefing.

Some 100 taxmen searched around 30 locations of Dainik Bhaskar in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The homes and offices of the group's promoters were also raided.