Mumbai police to conduct SIT probe into Disha Salian death case, confirms deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday confirmed that Mumbai police will conduct an SIT probe into the Disha Salian death case after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly concluded in its report that the 28-year-old died by accident.

The CBI however, denied having anything to do with the case.

"There will be an SIT probe into Disha Salian death case. If anyone has any piece of evidence in this matter, they can give it to the Police," Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in the State Assembly.

Fadnavis also clarified that the CBI had never conducted an investigation into the Disha Salian death case. ‘’The CBI was investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. When CBI asked whether it was probing the Disha Salian case, it denied. There is no closure report of CBI,’’ he said and assured the opposition that the SIT will hold the investigation impartially and without targeting any one.

Fadnavis's statement comes after BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale triggered a ruckus in the Maharashtra Assembly after raising the issue of Salian and demanded an inquiry.

Rane even demanded a narco test on former CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya, who was allegedly present at the party which Salian also attended and later fell from the 14th floor of Galaxy Regent building in Malad on the intervening night of June 8-9 in 2020.

"Let truth about Disha Salian case come out, it's still with Mumbai Police & not yet investigated by CBI. I'll request CM to investigate it.

"Final postmortem report yet to come & pages of entire book yet to be found. Narco test of Aaditya Thackeray must be conducted," BJP MLA Nitesh Rane told the media.

It is still not clear as to how Salian fell from the balcony during the alleged party.

A week later, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his flat in Bandra. The Mumbai Police closed the case in 2021 and said no evidence of foul play was found in the case.