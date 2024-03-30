Mumbai Horse Show: Yashaan Khambatta Sparkles On Day Three

Yashaan Khambatta worked his magic to shine on day three of the Mumbai Horse Show at the Mahalaxmi

Show Jumping 1.20m 2 phase

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time & Penalty) Horse name and Club name

1.Yashaan Khambatta, 22sec with 0 penalty, Lord, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

2. Yashaan Khambatta, 23 sec with 0 penalty, Dolce, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

3. Niharika Singhania, 43sec with 8 penalties, Lancelot, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

Show Jumping 70 cm Beginner

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time) Horse name and Club name

1.Raveti Varude, 79sec, Domingo, Japalouppe, Pune

2. Argala Kalore, 67sec, Spice, Japalouppe, Pune

3. Aahana Jenna, 64sec, Blackjack, Japalouppe, Pune