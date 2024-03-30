 Mumbai Horse Show: Yashaan Khambatta Sparkles On Day Three
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Horse Show: Yashaan Khambatta Sparkles On Day Three

Mumbai Horse Show: Yashaan Khambatta Sparkles On Day Three

In the Show Jumping 1.20m, 2 phase he had a timing of 22 seconds with zero penalty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

Yashaan Khambatta worked his magic to shine on day three of the Mumbai Horse Show at the Mahalaxmi

Show Jumping 1.20m 2 phase

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time & Penalty) Horse name and Club name

1.Yashaan Khambatta, 22sec with 0 penalty, Lord, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

2. Yashaan Khambatta, 23 sec with 0 penalty, Dolce, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

3. Niharika Singhania, 43sec with 8 penalties, Lancelot, Amateur Riders’ Club, Mumbai

Show Jumping 70 cm Beginner

Ranking - Name of the rider (Time) Horse name and Club name

1.Raveti Varude, 79sec, Domingo, Japalouppe, Pune

2. Argala Kalore, 67sec, Spice, Japalouppe, Pune

3. Aahana Jenna, 64sec, Blackjack, Japalouppe, Pune

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Show 2024: Zrey Dodhy Clinches Gold On The Second day
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘India Zindabad’: Pak Nationals Thank Indian Navy After Being Rescued From Hijacked Iranian...

‘India Zindabad’: Pak Nationals Thank Indian Navy After Being Rescued From Hijacked Iranian...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP Led By Sharad Pawar Releases First List Of Candidates,...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP Led By Sharad Pawar Releases First List Of Candidates,...

Disturbing VIDEO: Woman Thrown Off Building By In-Laws Allegedly For Not Spicing Chicken Properly In...

Disturbing VIDEO: Woman Thrown Off Building By In-Laws Allegedly For Not Spicing Chicken Properly In...

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu Labourers Dig The Grave Where Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Laid To Rest

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu Labourers Dig The Grave Where Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Laid To Rest

AIFF Executive Committee Member Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Two Female Football Players

AIFF Executive Committee Member Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Two Female Football Players