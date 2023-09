MSSA Badminton: Top Seeds Crash Out

Top seed Thea Sheth and second seed Kenisha Kamlakar crashed out of the MSSA under-14 girls badminton, underway at the Bombay Gymkhana here on Friday.

The Arya VidyaMandir, Bandra's Sheth was beaten by Khushi Pahwa of the Ryan International CBSE, Kandivali 21-13 while the second seed Kenisha was shown the door by Anika Vikrant scored registered a 21-14.

Rao Divya of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund defeated Patil Yugandhara of the Dr. Sarvepalli Radhrakirshnan Vidyalaya, Borival 21-20, in one of the close encounter on a day when walk over ruled the proceedings.

Results

Girls (Under-14; Rd 2)

Thea Sheth w/o Mahi Bhati, Khushi Pahwa bt Mishika Singh 21-6, Mansimar Talwar bt Dubey Isha 21-12, Advita Tejuil Pawar bt Dhawale Nishtha 21-9, Rosalyn Philip bt Avani Devidas Gulwader 21-12, Risha Ratish Nandiwedkar bt Aarna Singhvi 21-16, Patil Lubdha bt Jisha Birwadkar 21-16, Lubhavni Gupta bt Srushti Salvi 21-7, Chavan Preet bt Nalwalla Samaira 21-14, Isabelle Charlie bt Avani Pingle 21-10, Chawda Krisha bt Avantika Talwar 21-14, Borawake Asmi bt Anaaya Parikh 21-10, Varsha Reddy bt Mahera Kagalwala 21-17, Diva Chahar bt Agrawal Khushi 21-15, Midushi Pabaru bt Yashree Vimal Soni 21-18, Shanaya Shah bt Khushi Shethia 21-17, Aahana Kapoor bt Krisha Agre 21-13, Soumya Jagda bt Abwani Geet 21-13, Anika Taneja bt Shrejal Gavaskar 21-12, Rao Divya bt Patil Yugandhara 21-20, Shifa Bhatnagar bt Rathi Bhuvi 21-14, Aiza Qureshi bt Parikh Kiara 21-15, Kiara Dedhia bt Kavya Mahadevan 21-15, Dia Kamath bt Gayatree Dhas 21-15, Rutja Tanwar bt Swara Atul Sawant 21-20, Rohini Raut bt Khushi Didwania 21-20, Anika Vikrant bt Pal Avika Viswanathan 21-17, Khushi Pahwa bt Thea Sheth (1) 21-13, Advita Tejuil Pawar bt Mansimar Talwar 21-14, Nikkar Namita bt Keskar Sailee 21-19, Bhana Ayana bt Rosalyn Philip 21-15, Patil Lubdha bt Adatia Diya 21-14, Mokashi Sufiya bt Lubhavni Gupta 21-7, Chavan Preet bt Isabelle Charlie 21-8, Arya Mestry bt Tibrewala Akshita 21-8, Sawant Pranavi bt Sandhu Jasleen 21-15, Vrinda Gupta bt Ishika Sumit Khanna 21-17, Geet Bhargava bt Aahana Shetty 21-15, Shanaya Shah bt Saanvi Bhagat 21-12, Rao Saanvi bt Bhatia Tanishka 21-18, Anshita Kagalwala bt Shifa Bhatnagar 21-18, Dia Kamath bt Amaira Chopra 21-11, Ishika Srimal bt Rutja Tanwar 21-12, Anika Vikrant bt Pal Kenisha Kamlakar Chavan[2] 21-14

