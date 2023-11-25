MSLTA $25000 Men’s ITF: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Siddharth Vishwakarma Storm Into Singles Final

Indian challengers Ramkumar Ramanathan and Siddharth Vishwakarma both scored comfortable victories to storm into the men’s singles finals of the MSLTA $25000 Men’s ITF Tennis Championship 2023, being organized by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and played at the Dr GA Ranade Tennis centre, here, in Mumbai on Saturday morning.

In semi-final encounters, Indian Davis Cupper and third-seeded Ramkumar outdueled Germany’s second seed Louis Wessels, clinching a comfortable 7-6(3), 6-3 victory on court two

Meanwhile, National champion Vishwakarma continued with his impressive run of form and ground out a hard-fought straight sets 7-6(5), 6-4 win against American qualifier Harrison Adams to set up an all-India final.

Ramkumar is contention of winning a grand double as he along with his Indian partner Purva Raja bagged the men’s doubles crown. The top-seeded Indian combination of Ramkumar and Raja outclassed the combined efforts of the unseeded pairing of American Adams and Ukrainian Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) by smoothly cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

The doubles champions with the prize of $1550 and 25 ATP points while the runners up got $900 and 16 ATP Points.

Bharat Oza, President MSLTA, Sunder Iyer, Hon. Secretary MSLTA, Rene Van Den Heuvel, Director Export, Babolat, Manoj Vaidya, CEO, MSLTA, Luv Kothari, MSLTA Council Member and ITF Supervisor Sheetal Iyer graced the prize function.

Results - Men’s singles (semi-finals): 3-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) beat 2-Louis Wessels (GER) 6-6(3), 6-3; Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) beat Q-Harrison Adams (USA) 7-6(5), 6-4.

Men’s doubles (finals): 1-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)/ Purva Raja (IND) beat Harrison Adams (USA)/ Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) 6-3, 6-3.