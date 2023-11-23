MSLTA $25,000 Men’s ITF: Siddharth Vishwakarma Fights His Way Into Quarters

Unseeded Indian Siddharth Vishwakarma put up a fighting performance and managed to overcome Japan’s Taguchi Ryotaro in three sets 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2 in a pre-quarter-final match which lasted close to three hours, in the MSLTA $25,000 Men’s ITF tennis championships 2023, being organized by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and played at their GA Ranade Tennis Centre, Mumbai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Indian Davis Cupper and third seed Ramkumar Ramanathan, along with compatriots sixth seed 6-Sidharth Rawat and seventh seed S.D. Prajwal Dev progressed to the quarter-finals.

Ramkumar proved too good for his unseeded Indian opponent Dev Javia and breezed to a 6-3, 6-4 win in an hour and 14 minutes. Rawat also enjoyed a relaxed outing against his unseeded Indian challenger Raghav Jaisinghani and cruised to a straight sets 6-2, 6-2 victory in one hour and 21 minutes. Prajwal Dev became the fourth India to book his berth in the last as he got the better of India’s young talent Siddhant Banthia winning in straight sets at 6-3, 6-4 in over an hour and a half.

The top two seeds, Evgeny Donskoy of Russia and Germany’s Louis Wessels also confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. The number one seed Donskoy eased past India’s 18-year-old talent Aryan Shah cruising to a quick 6-2, 6-2 win in an hour and 16 minute. The second seeded German Wessels encounter a bit of struggle from unseeded Japanese Yuichiro Inui before snatching a 6-4, 7-6(0) win in a little over two hours.

Results - Men’s singles (Round of 16): 1-Evgeny Donskoy (RUS) bt Aryan Shah (IND) 6-2, 6-2; Harrison Adams (USA) bt David Pichler (AUT) 6-3, 6-4; Siddharth Vishwakarma (IND) bt Taguchi Ryotaro (JPN) 6-7(2), 7-6(3), 6-2; 6-Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt Raghav Jaisinghani (IND) 6-2, 6-2; 5-Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) bt Yunseok Jang (KOR) 6-3, 6-3; 3-Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) bt Dev Javia (IND) 6-3, 6-4; 7-S.D. Prajwal Dev (IND) bt Siddhant Banthia (IND) 6-3, 6-4; 2-Louis Wessels (GER) bt Yuichiro Inui (JPN) 6-4, 7-6(0).

Doubles (Quarter-finals): 1-Purav Raja (IND) / Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) bt David Pichler (AUT) / Louis Wessels (GER) 7-6(2), 6-4; Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) / Ryotaro Taguchi (JPN) bt VS Siddhant Banthia (IND) / Manish Sureshkumar (IND) 6-2, 7-6(3); Harrison Adams (USA) / Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) bt VS Karan Singh (IND) / Parikshit Somani (IND) 6-3, 6-3; 2-S.D. Prajwal Dev (IND) / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) bt VS Kazuma Kawachi (JPN) / Koki Matsuda (JPN) 6-1, 3-6, 10-4.