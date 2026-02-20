 MP News: Unseasonal Rains Ravage Ready Rabi Crops In Namli; Farmers Seek Survey, Compensation
Unseasonal showers in Namli damaged ready-to-harvest wheat, garlic, mustard and peas, flattening crops across fields. Farmers reported heavy losses and demanded immediate revenue surveys and insurance compensation. Similar damage was reported in Mahidpur, where about 25 mm rain over two days raised fears of reduced yield and poor grain quality.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Namli (Madhya Pradesh): Unseasonal rain lashed Namli, damaging wheat, garlic and other Rabi crops that were ready for harvest. After light drizzle on Thursday night, heavy showers on Friday morning flattened standing crops, including peas and mustard.

Farmer leader Bunty Dabi inspected affected fields. In Ishwar Lal Kumawat’s farm alone, wheat spread over 10 bighas was reportedly destroyed. Farmers said repeated weather shocks have left them distressed. “Last year excessive rain ruined our crops; this year unseasonal showers struck again,” a farmer said.

They have demanded immediate field surveys by the revenue department and timely compensation from insurance companies.

Survey sought after rain damage

Mahidpur: Farmers have demanded a crop damage survey after unseasonal rains lashed the region, with around 25 mm recorded over two days. Standing wheat crops fell in several fields, raising fears of lower yield and poor grain quality. Congress and farmer groups sought immediate relief and compensation.

