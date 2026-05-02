MLA Murli Bhanwra Performs Bhoomi Pujan For Ranjit Bridge In MP's Bagli, Over 100 Villages To Benefit |

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Murli Bhanwra performed the bhoomi pujan for the proposed Ranjit Bridge over the Kalisindh river, stating that the overall development of the assembly constituency remains his top priority and that the benefits of government schemes should reach every citizen.

The programme was presided over by Jatashankar Mahant Badridas Maharaj, while Pandit Mukesh Sharma conducted the Bhoomi Pujan rituals with participation from local children.

Speaking on the occasion, senior advocate Suryaprakash Gupta said the bridge would connect nearly 100 villages located at the base of the Ghat directly to Bagli town, facilitating smoother transportation and boosting trade activities, particularly for heavy vehicles.

Pandit Kanishka Dwivedi of Vagyoga Chetana Peetham said the project reflects the MLA’s commitment to public welfare, adding that the bridge linking Ranjit Dam to Jatashankar Lok fulfils a long-pending demand of the region.

PWD officer Santosh Gupta informed that the bridge will be constructed for Rs 1.09 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

Read Also Pwd Minister Rakesh Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹18 Crore Road And Bridge Projects In Barwani

QUICK FACTS

Bridge over Kalisindh river to cost Rs 1.09 cr

Links Ranjit Dam to Jatashankar Lok

Completion time is 6 months