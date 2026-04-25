Pwd Minister Rakesh Singh Performs Bhoomi Pujan For ₹18 Crore Road And Bridge Projects In Barwani | FP Photo

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh performed bhoomi pujan ceremony for road and bridge projects worth approximately Rs 18 crores in Silawad village, Barwani district, on Saturday.

The projects are set to transform regional connectivity and benefit thousands of residents across tribal communities.

The centre piece of the initiative is a 195-metre bridge to be constructed over the Goi River on the Silawad-Holgaon route at Rs 10.39 crore.

This long-awaited bridge will provide a permanent solution to monsoon-season travel disruptions and directly benefit 25,000 tribal residents across surrounding villages, facilitating easier access to education, healthcare and trade.

Two additional projects were also inaugurated, including the 4-km Dodwada-Malkatar Road at Rs 5.10 crore, connecting Maharashtra's border and benefitting 20,000 people, and a 1-km service road for the Sendhwa-Varla Bridge at Rs 2.53 crore, providing direct access to the Agra-Mumbai National Highway for Sendhwa city residents and 5,000 people in surrounding areas.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Singh said that road construction brings prosperity directly to people's doorsteps. He talked about the Lokpath Mobile App 2.0, which ensures road repairs within four days and alerts travellers about accident-prone zones.

He also outlined the Lok Kalyan Sarovar Yojana, under which excavated soil pits are scientifically converted into water harvesting structures at no additional cost.

Lok Sabha MP Gajendra Singh Patel noted that these projects fulfil demands pending for 30 years. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, former Cabinet Minister Prem Singh Patel, MLA Shri Shyam Barde and other dignitaries were also present.