Military chopper crash: Here's a list of people who were on board

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The Indian Air Force confirmed that Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was on- board an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter that met with an accident earlier today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," tweeted IAF.

Here's the list of people who were on board:

The list consists of 9 names including that of CDS Rawat and his wife Mrs. Madulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/NK Vivek Kumar, L/NK B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

Defence sources said 14 persons including General Rawat and senior officers were on board. Initial reports suggested the helicopter had taken off from the IAF Sulur base in Coimbatore. Police sources said at least four passengers were feared dead and three persons were found with critical burn injuries from the accident site.

With Inputs from N. Chithra

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Video: Indian army helicopter carrying CDS Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:11 PM IST