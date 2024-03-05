MCA Women’s League 2024: Ira Jadhav Sparkles With 151 As Glorious CC Register Emphatic Win

Fourteen-year-old Ira Jadhav produced a tremendous all-round performance, smashing an unbeaten 151 runs and then picked up two wickets for 22 runs to steer Glorious CC to an emphatic 201-run victory against Sporting Union Club in fourth round ‘B’ Division match of the Mumbai Cricket Association organized MCA Women’s League 2024 and played at the New Hind CC ground on Tuesday.

The schoolgirl, has been dominating the rival with her brilliant batting skills once again lead from the front cracking 15 boundaries and three powerful sixes during her 121-ball humungous innings. Ira has now scored 459 runs (40, 86, 182*, 151*) in four innings.

Opening partner Sadhvi Sanjay and middle order bat Shraddha Shetty contributed 75 and 37 runs respectively as Glorious CC piled up a massive 333 for just one wicket in 39 overs. Later, medium pacer Ira along with Bhargavi Patil 3 for 34 did well to dismiss Sporting Union for a paltry 132 in 35.1 overs.

In another match, all-rounder Soumya Singh played a stellar role by scoring a solid 67 runs and then claiming four wickets for 33 runs to guide Dahisar SC to a comfortable 120-run victory against Borivali CC.

Brief scores – ‘B’ Division: Glorious CC 333 for 1, 39 overs (Sadhvi Sanjay 75, Ira Jadhav 151* (121-balls, 15x4s, 3x6s); Shraddha Shetty 37*) beat Sporting Union Club 132 all out, 35.1 overs (Manasi Chavan 36, Juili Bhekare 29, Unnati Gharat 21; Bhargavi Patil 3/34, Ira Jadvav 2/22).

Dahisar SC 249 for 8, 39 overs (Soumya Singh 67, Tanvi Gawade 55, Sneha Raorane 27; Priyanka Rathod 2/27, Asmita Avalegaonkar 2/44, Riya Vanjale 2/41) beat Borivali CC 129 all out, 27.4 overs (Gargee Warang 27; Soumya Singh 4/33, Vaishnavi Desai 2/33).

J. Bhatia SC 91 all out, 33.2 overs (Komal Jadhav 3/11, Vedika Gawade 3/12, Chetana Bisht 2/9) lost Regal CC 95 for 1, 12 overs (Sushma Patil 46*, Harshal Jadhav 29*).