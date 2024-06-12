MCA President Amol Kale Paid Heartfelt Tributes By Thousands On His Passing

Thousands paid their final respects to Amol Kale, the president of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), who tragically passed away from a cardiac arrest in New York on Monday at the age of 47. His last rites were conducted later that day at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.

On Wednesday, Kale's body was returned to his residence in Mumbai, casting a pall of sorrow over the cricket community. Kale had been in New York to attend the high-profile India vs Pakistan match on June 9.

Cricketing luminaries, administrators, and well-wishers gathered to honor the esteemed leader. Among the mourners were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Kale became the MCA president in 2022 after a hard-fought election victory over former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. His tenure was marked by several visionary initiatives aimed at promoting and enhancing Mumbai cricket.

Dhawal Kulkarni and Ajinkya Rahane among cricketers pay their last respects to late MCA President Amol Kale.

One of his most notable achievements was implementing a 100% pay raise for senior cricketers in Mumbai, starting from the 2024-25 domestic season. Additionally, Kale introduced match fees for Mumbai players, a pioneering effort to encourage red-ball cricket.

"We are deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of our President, Shri. Amol Kale. On behalf of the Apex Council, Member Clubs, Staff members, and our entire MCA family, we offer our deepest condolences to his family. His visionary leadership and efforts will be remembered in our hearts forever," the MCA stated.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah expressed similar sentiments, mourning Kale's sudden passing. "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MCA President Amol Kale. His dedication to Mumbai cricket was exemplary. Deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Shah wrote on X.

Kale's death is a significant loss not only to the MCA but to the entire cricketing fraternity. His contributions to the sport, particularly in Mumbai, have left an indelible mark, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.