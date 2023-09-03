MCA 76th Dr HD Kanga League: Atharva Ankolekar Helps MIG CC Win

All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar stole the thunder by claiming three wickets for 58 runs and then smashing an unbeaten century

His knock of 113 runs helped MIG Cricket Club snatch victory against Parsee Gymkhana on the basis of the first innings lead in an ‘A’ Division fourth round match of the MCA 76th Dr. H.D. Kanga League Cricket Tournament 2023-2024 and played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground, Marine Drive on Sunday.

Batting first Parsee Gymkhana declared their first innings at 227 for 5 wickets. The leading batters for Parsee Gymkhana were Angkrish Raghuvanshi 86 runs, Vikrant Auti 64 runs and Ishan Mulchandani 51 to prop the innings, while Ankolekar was MIG CC’s best bowler.

Later, MIG Cricket Club powered by Ankolekar massive innings reached 234 for 6 wickets declared to gain the valuable 7-run first innings lead.

Brief scores – Division A: Regal CC (1st innings): 84 all out (Juned Khan 3/17, Atharva Bhosale 3/18) & (2nd innings): 6 for no loss declared P.J. Hindu Gymkhana (1st innings): 89 for 4 declared (Parsshad Bodke 35). Result: Match drawn, Hindu Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Parsee Gymkhana (1st innings): 227 for 5 declared (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 86, Vikrant Auti 64, Ishan Mulchandani 51; Atharva Ankolekar 3/58) Vs MIG Cricket Club 234 for 6 declared (Atharva Ankolekar 113*, Arjun Dani 66). Result: Match drawn, MIG Cricket Club won on 1st innings lead.

Parkophene Cricketers (1st innings): 221 for 8 declared (Aditya Khanvilkar 51*, Sagar Mishra 36) Vs New Hind Sporting Club (1st innings): 2 for no loss. Result: Match drawn, no 1st innings result.

National CC (1st innings): 152 all out (Prayag Bhati 50, Soham Panvalkar 35; Badrey Alam 6/54) Vs Cricket Club of India (1st innings): 146 for 6 (Akash Anand 43, Rudra Dhanday 34). Result: Match drawn, no 1st innings result.

Mumbai Police Gymkhana (1st innings): 168 for 4 declared (Rohit Pol 64, Aaryaraj Nikam 42) Vs Sind Sports Club (1st innings): 78 for 5 (Awais Khan 34). Result: Match drawn, no 1st innings result.

