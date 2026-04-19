Mass Marriage Held In MP's Ashoknagar On Akshaya Tritiya; Hundreads Of Couple Tied Knot

abc

Ashoknagar(Madhya Pradesh): A mass marriage programme was organised under Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana on Mohri Rai playground in Ashoknagar Janpad Panchayat on Akshaya Tritiya. Out of 115 registered couples, 114 were present while one remained absent.

All marriages were performed as per rituals. MLA Haribabu Rai, Municipal Council president Neeraj Manoria, former MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji, Janpad Panchayat vice-president Abhishek Yadav and district panchayat members Sheetal Kalawat, Pratapbhan Singh Yadav and Manoj Sharma blessed the newly married couples.

200 couples get married In Harda

Harda

About 200 couples tied the knot at mass marriage held across the district under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana. As per officials, 134 couples got married in Abgaon Khurd under Janpad Panchayat Harda, 43 couples in Timarni at Krishi Upaj Mandi premises and 22 couples in Mandla village under Janpad Panchayat Khirkiya. In Timarni, 43 couples tied the nuptial knot. Apart from this, one couple who could not register under the scheme also took part voluntarily. They were given gifts worth Rs 10,000 and cash of Rs 20,000 by Nagar Parishad and social workers.