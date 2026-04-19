23 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Wedding In Ujjain; Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Blesses Newlyweds, Brides Get Two-Wheelers

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): At a mass wedding programme, 23 couples got married in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday in Ujjain.

Yadav blessed the newly married couples and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

During the event, the newly married brides were also given two-wheelers as gifts. The Chief Minister visited the wedding pavilion, personally blessed each couple and showered flower petals on them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Yadav said that mass marriage ceremonies promote equality, simplicity and social harmony in society. He also wished the couples a bright and happy future.

Yadav inaugurates helipad rest house in Ujjain

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also inaugurated a helipad rest house built at a cost of ₹1.20 crore as part of the preparations for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain on Sunday.

The inauguration took place on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parashuram Jayanti.

The rest house has an office room, a hall to meet people and a separate room for pilots. It has been built near the helipad to facilitate meetings with guests, public representatives and visitors during Simhastha 2028.

एविएशन और पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में तेजी से बढ़ रहा मध्यप्रदेश!



आज 'पीएमश्री हेली पर्यटन सेवा' के अंतर्गत 'भोपाल-ओरछा-चंदेरी' सेक्टर के लिए हेली सेवा का शुभारंभ किया।



इस हेली सेवा से भोपाल-ओरछा-चंदेरी के बीच यात्रा घंटों की बजाय मिनटों में होगी। पर्यटन के साथ ही क्षेत्रीय विकास को… pic.twitter.com/0kjxqKWaqC — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) April 19, 2026

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Yadav said that during the Simhastha festival in Ujjain, the world will witness the glory of Sanatan culture. He said the state government is working to ensure that all devotees get proper facilities during the event.

The Chief Minister also said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the government aims to organise Simhastha 2028 as a world-class religious and cultural event, showcasing the rich spiritual traditions of the country.