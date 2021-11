Mamata Banerjee to visit New Delhi today, ahead of parliament's winter session

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit New Delhi on Monday.

She will stay in the national capital till November 25.

Banerjee's visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Banerjee had visited Delhi in July this year. It was her first visit after Trinamool Congress returned to power in the Bengal Assembly polls.

During her last visit to Delhi, she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:19 AM IST