Delhi pollution: All schools to remain shut till further orders, online education to continue

Amid the air pollution concerns in the national capital, the Delhi government announced that all schools in the city will remain shut for physical classes till further orders. However, online education will continue, Directorate of Education said, news agency ANI reported.



From November 21 to November 23, surface winds are likely to be strong resulting in effective dispersion that improves air quality, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to review restrictions imposed to bring down pollution levels in the national capital.



Delhi’s air quality remained “very poor" on Sunday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) standing at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.



Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had issued a series of directions to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to deal with the air pollution crisis.

The CAQM, apart from the closure of educational institutes, had directed that at least 50 per cent of the staff in government offices in Delhi-NCR be allowed to work from home.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 03:44 PM IST