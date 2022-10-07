e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra government allots resolution Rs. 513 crore for Diwali scheme

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced a Diwali gift wherein his government will be provided Rava (sooji), chana dal, groundnuts, 1 kg sugar and 1 kg palm oil at Rs 100.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | File
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution allocating Rs 513 crore for the Diwali package scheme for 1.5 crore ration card holders.

As announced in the cabinet meeting held on October 4, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Diwali gift wherein his government will be provided Rava (sooji), chana dal, groundnuts, 1 kg sugar and 1 kg palm oil at Rs 100.

According to the Shinde-Fadnavis government, These commodities will be distributed for a period of one month through an e-pass system. The cabinet has approved an expenditure of Rs 486.94 crore for the same. 

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised the food and civil supplies department, which is overseen by BJP Minister Ravindra Chavan, to take care to guarantee that the distribution of these goods is finished before Diwali without any issues.

article-image

