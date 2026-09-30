Madhya Pradesh’s New Challenger 3500 Jet to Take Off From Canada on October 1 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government’s newly purchased jet plane Challenger 3500 will take off from Canada on Thursday. It will stop in London or Frankfurt (Germany) for refuelling before heading to India.

After taking off from Canada, the jet plane will take at least eight hours to reach London or Frankfurt.

After refuelling there, it will take eight hours to reach Mumbai. A team from the state aviation department will receive it at Mumbai airport.

After this, aviation department officials will approach the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to get permission for the jet, including flying, deciding the route and operation permission.

Aviation department sources said that officials of Canada-based jet manufacturing company Bombardier had conveyed the message to additional chief secretary, aviation department, Sanjay Shukla that the acceptance procedure of the jet plane was over and would be delivered to the state government.

Final touches were given to the process of receiving the jet plane in Canada on Wednesday. Two MP pilots who underwent flying training will bring the jet plane.

The pilot of the company will be flying the jet along with the two pilots. He will be authorised under Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation and will fly the plane for the state government for up to one year.