Foreign Pilot To Fly MP Government’s ₹230 Crore Challenger 3500, Train Co-Pilots | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has roped in a foreign pilot to fly the newly purchased modern jet plane of Bombardier company, Challenger 3500.

This pilot of the manufacturing company will fly the plane of state government for a fixed period of one year and he will be issued Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA).

The two pilots of the state government, including the hired one, will be co-pilots of the FATA pilot during the entire one-year period. Both co-pilots will hone their skills to fly the new jet plane under the guidance of the FATA pilot.

It is compulsory for them to complete 100 hours of flying the jet plane under the guidance of the FATA pilot. It will be after this that they will get the opportunity to fly the modern jet in an independent manner.

In the meantime, a senior officer of the aviation department said that before taking off for India from Canada, after completion of the induction process, the jet plane will be tested once again.

After this final test, the jet will take off from Montreal city of Canada to reach Delhi Airport. “As the distance between Canada and India is around 12,000 km, the jet will make a stopover somewhere.

After this stopover, it will reach Delhi,” said another officer of the aviation department.

Sources in the aviation department added that the process related to jet acceptance is over and the jet plane is expected to take off from Canada’s Montreal city on Tuesday. Once it reaches Delhi, it would head for Bhopal.

DGCA approval after arrival

Commissioner, aviation department, Chandramauli Shukla told Free Press that the jet plane will come to India after completing the induction process shortly.

After arriving in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval process will be completed.

State pilots took more time for training

Highly placed sources in the aviation department said that whenever a new plane is purchased, it arrives with a FATA pilot.

In the meantime, it is learnt that two pilots of the state government, including Vishvas Rai and Arvind Singh, took more time to complete their training than the stipulated time frame.

Jet can land at eight state airports

The Challenger 3500 jet plane, purchased by the state government for over Rs 230 crore, can land at all eight airports of the state.

Along with this, it can also land at airstrips with more than 1,800 metres in length. They include Mandsaur, Singhrauli, Neemuch and Mandla.