L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series: Fiery Storm Hunter Outclasses Katie Volynets To Enter Final

An Australian storm was witnessed at the famed CCI courts on Saturday as Storm Hunter packed off eighth-seeded American Katie Volynets 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) to enter the final of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series event.

It was Hunter's day through and through as she swept aside the much fancied Volynets in the first set breaking her thrice enroute claiming the set 6-4.

The second set saw Hunter, who is also currently the World No 3 in doubles, muster all the resilience and fighting spirit to rally herself back from 0-5 down and win six games in a row.

Finally, securing the set and match winning the tie-breaker 7-4.

The 29-year-old from Down Under was elated with her performance and also credited her opponent Volynets for the entertaining match.

"It was a tough match overall. Katie is a good player and a great person and it was challenging going up against her. In the second set (when she was 0-5 down), I was mentally preparing for the third when I was trailing but I just relaxed after a point and then things went my way and I was 6-5 up,'' Hunter revealed.

The first set set the tone for the match as Hunter broke Volynets' serve in the opening game itself to make her intentions clear.

The highlight of Hunter's game was the strong forehand which had a devastating effect on Volynets and won her many a point.

She had five aces in the match in comparison to Volynets' two and a first serve points percentage of 71.8 % while the American could fetch only 49 %.

Volynets was very much in the game until the eighth game as she broke Hunter's serve in the sixth and eighth games to level scores at 4-4.

Thereafter, Hunter wrapped things up winning the ninth and 10th games in one-sided fashion to take the set 6-4.

After the break, Volynets seemed like a player possessed as she racked up five games in a row and looked to take the match into the third set.

What followed thereafter was simply inexplicable as Hunter summoned the best tennis she's capable off to counter-attack and win six games on a trot.

Forehands, cross-court winners, drop-shots and aces were all on display and she tore Volynets apart to take the set into the 13th game and tie-breaker.

As a tired and shocked Volynets' saw the match slipping away, Hunter held her nerve to bag the tie-breaker 7-4 and the set and match at 7-6.