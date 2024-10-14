Kriti Mayur Patel: Showing Signs Of Great Promise At Just 18 Years Of Age

She is all of 18 but Kriti Mayur Patel has made a mark for herself with impactful performances at the 2024 World junior chess championship and 2023 Asian junior chess championships already.

The SIES student, participating at the ongoing All-India FIDE-rated Chess Tournament, feels she is having a decent year and is only richer by the experience she has gained.

"I had played Asian Juniors last year. Luckily, Asian Juniors and World junior championship went really well for me. I increased a lot of rating points. Although its still an experience, I still have time for world juniors to be my proper category. It was the first time ever I played the championship. I've played world youth and unfortunately World youth and Asian youth, the ones I got selected pre-covid had happened online. But yeah, the tournament was a really nice experience. Looking forward to do well in the World and Asian juniors in the future,'' she added.

She had increased 88 international rating points after her performance at the 2024 World Junior Chess Championship and 152 rating points at the Asian Juniors in 2023.

Kriti's exploits at the national-level has been reasonably good so far.

"In the national tournaments that I have played so far, I think I was doing really well. In the U-13 national championships in 2019 she came joint first and 2018 she achieved second place. In the National U-11 Girls chess championship, she was fourth. Post Covid, I was focused on academics, but now I think I'm coming back and into my form. I'm looking forward to 2024 and 2025."

Talking about the high point of her career, Kriti feels clinching the silver medal at the Asian Schools U-12 Girls Chess Championship was something special.

Looking back at her journey and the formative years in chess, Kriti credits her father for the initiation into the sport.

"My dad was a chess player. At that point, chess was not so popular. I developed an interest when I was a little over five. I started playing for fun and then local tournaments. Then I started winning championships."

Looking ahead to her career, Kriti stressed on how chess was the main focus for her going forward.

"Chess is my first priority as of now. My teacher and friends are supportive as of now and I am able to pursue it,'' she added.

Kriti's coaches are GM Pravin Thipsay, WIM Bhagyashree Thipsay and IM Sharath Tilak.

"I've been working with them for a lot of years. Sometimes offline and sometimes online. Coaches have been really positive. They have helped me with developing a positive mindset. Having the right mindset is the main thing,'' she added.

As of now, I'm focusing on increasing my rating. My long-term goal is to go for titles. I'm looking for sponsorships that can help me go abroad and further my chess career.

Kriti is all praise for her family's support in her growth and development as a chess player.

"They have been amazing. I have an elder sister, who is also a chess player and she's playing here now. Her name is Yuti Mayur Patel. She is my inspiration as she plays chess while managing a lot more things. My mother never gets mad at me,'' she added.

She likes to unwind by catching up with friends whenever she finds time.

Kriti's training for tournaments depend on the importance of the event and she plans accordingly.

With a cool head above her shoulders and maturity beyond her years, this 18-year-old has all the potential to go some distance.