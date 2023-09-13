Khelo India: Mumbai To Host Women's U-17 Basketball From Thursday

Mumbai will host the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league, to be played at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar from September 14 to 16, 2023.

“This tournament, to be conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has been allotted to Mumbai by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Basketball Federation of India (BFI). The top 16 girls’ teams from Mumbai will be seen in action in this event which will be played on a knockout basis initially and four team qualifying for the league phase,” former state secretary and senior administrator M. Venkatesh of Mumbai announced in a media release.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Government of India’s objective of organizing Khelo India women’s event is to increase the participation of women in Sports by organising various leagues and to provide competition exposure to women athletes of different age categories across the Country. The Khelo India and SAI scouts will utilize the tournament as a platform for identification of new talents and evaluation of existing Khelo India athletes.

Bombay Scottish, Mahim and Don Bosco, Borivali will clash in the first match at 9.00am.

The participating teams: Fatima Club, Dominic Savio (Andheri), K.C. College, St. Anthony's, St. Xavier's College, Ring champion, Auxillium Convent School, Hoopers Club, PVG School, GKP, Ghatkopar, Bombay Scottish (Mahim), Ghatkopar YMCA, 360 Life Changers (Borivali), Don Bosco (Borivali), BMC Pantnagar and Holy Angel.

