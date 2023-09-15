Khelo India: KC College Qualify for ‘Super League’

KC College continued with their impressive winning form and went on to defeat St Anthony’s Sports Club by a fighting 40-37 (half-time 22-14) points margin in a second round match of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league, played at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar on Friday.

Leading KC College’s charge to victory was once against their sharp shooter Siddhi Dalvi who scored quite consistently to finish with 13 points. Siddhi’s team-mates Nishita P 10 points, Arpita S. 9 points and Khushi D 6 points made useful contribution to ensure their win and qualify for the 4-team Super League. For St. Anthony’s Karyaa Pagare brilliant consistent shooting which earned 16 points went in vain. Gajjalakshmi I. 8 points and Pranjal Dhumal 7 points tried their best to keep St. Anthony’s in the fight.

Read Also MSSA Badminton: Tale Of Two Rivals

In another second round encounter, Hoopers Club cruised past Auxilium Convent High School by recording an east 18-5 victory after leading 10-2 at the lemon break. Hoopers Club were well-served by Asiya M. 6 points and Afza K. 4 points, while Auxilium Convent’s best efforts was from Ajitha Nadar with 3 points. Hooper Club has also qualified for the ‘Super League’.

Results – 1st round: Dominic Savio Club (Usha R. 8, Anushka K. 7, Vedika D. 6) beat PVG Vidya Bhawan School, Ghatkopar (Urvi M. 6) 29-11 (half-time: 11-7).

2nd round: K.C. College (Siddhi Dalvi 13, Nishita P. 10, Arpita S. 9, Khushi D. 6) beat St. Anthony’s SC (Karyaa Pagare 16, Gajjalakshmi I. 8, Pranjal Dhumal 7) 40-37 (half-time 22-14).

Hoopers Club (Asiya M. 6, Afza K. 4) beat Auxilium Convent High School (Ajitha Nadar 3) 18-5 (half-time: 10-2).