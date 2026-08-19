Khajrana Ganesh Temple Gears Up For Ganesh Utsav Rush; Collector To Review Preparations In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the 10-day Ganesh Utsav approaching, the administration is turning its attention to one of the city’s biggest annual religious gatherings, with crowd management, traffic flow and smoother 'darshan' expected to be the key focus of preparations at Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

Collector Shivam Verma will visit the temple on Wednesday to review preparations and ongoing development works.

The meeting will bring together officials to work out a detailed plan for managing the expected increase in devotees during the festival.

Besides 'darshan' arrangements, the review will cover security, traffic regulation, parking, cleanliness and movement of devotees around the temple.

With large crowds expected during the festival, coordination between departments will be crucial to prevent congestion and ensure that visitors can access the temple safely and efficiently.

The collector will also assess the progress of ongoing construction and development projects at the temple and issue directions for their timely execution.

The review comes ahead of the festival period, when the temple becomes a major congregation point, making planning essential for balancing religious activity with traffic and public convenience in the surrounding area.