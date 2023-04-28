Karnataka Elections 2023: Former Dy. CM & Congress leader G Parameshwara attacked with stones while campaigning in his constituency Koratagere, video surfaces

During the campaigning for polls on Friday, Congress candidate and former Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara was attacked by some miscreants in Bhairenahalli of Koratagere in Tumkur district.

While campaigning, G. Parameshwara's supporters were dancing and carrying him on their shoulders when some miscreants in the group threw stones at him. Parameshwara was seen immediately holding his head in pain. He was given primary treatment at the Akkirampur Primary Health Center and later shifted to the Siddhartha Medical College Hospital in Tumkur.

A video circulating on social media shows him holding a cloth over the wound to staunch the bleeding.

Congress demands protection to Parameshwara from EC

Congress leader Ramesh Babu, reacting to the incident, said Dr. G Parameshwara, a senior Congress leader, has no enmity with anybody.

"During the time when Parameshwara was submitting his nomination papers, there was an attempt to attack him near the taluk court, resulting in a police constable getting injured," he said.

"Now, there is a direct attack on Dr. Parameshwar, which raises concern about what is happening in this state. It is crucial to detain those who were involved. This appears to be a well-planned conspiracy, and it is concerning what might happen next if a former CM like Dr. Parameshwar is targeted. The state election commission has been requested to provide protection to him," Ramesh Babu was quoted as saying by oneindia.

Similar attempt to attack was made earlier

On April 19, while former Chief Minister G. Parameshwara was about to file his nomination papers from the Koratagere constituency, there was stone-pelting. The chaos erupted after someone threw a stone, which had hit policeman, leading to the arrest of one person in connection with the incident.

Later that same day, G. Parameshwara visited the Siddaganga Mutt to offer prayers. He met with the Swamiji and sought his blessings before walking along the main road to greet the massive crowd of people present.