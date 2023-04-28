Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress files FIR against Amit Shah over 'dynastic politics' remark

Union Minister Amit Shah |

In a swift move, the Congress played back the FIR tactic of the BJP on Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress party has filed an FIR against Shah and the organisers of a BJP rally in Belagavi for making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning the opposition. The complaint was filed by Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and DK Shivakumar.

At a public meeting on Tuesday, Shah had said development of the state will be in reverse gear if Congress forms the government. “If Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high; Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,” the minister had said.

Amit Shah must apologise! He has not only insulted Karnataka's identity but also the democratic values of India.



It is shocking to know that the Home Minister of India had the audacity to say that this election is not to choose MLAs but to hand over the future of Karnataka to… pic.twitter.com/JVM6fMPfwy — Congress (@INCIndia) April 25, 2023

We have given an FIR against Union HM Shri Amit Shah to be lodged and action to be taken against him for spreading hatred among classes and religions, disrupting the harmony of the peaceful state of Karnataka, committing corrupt practices, knowingly making false statements and… pic.twitter.com/qeawwjlT7n — Congress (@INCIndia) April 27, 2023

Action should be taken according to law: DK Shivakumar

The Congress hit back calling the comment as a “brazenly intimidatory statement”, and accused Shah of “issuing threats” during the election campaign with the clear intent of disrupting the communal harmony, even as the BJP is staring at an imminent defeat.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “Action should be taken according to law. If a common man had done it, he would have been arrested. The Union Home Minister cannot say if Congress comes to power there will be communal riots. He's the home minister, not the star campaigner of the BJP.”

“More than 20 cases have been filed against me for nothing. The Indian National Congress has already filed a complaint with the Election Commission. After filing the complaint there, we came here,” Shivakumar added.

AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge said the Congress will lodge a formal complaint with the EC.