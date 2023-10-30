Kanga League: Spinner Mahesh Tamore Claims A Hat-Trick

Left-arm spinner Mahesh Tamore claimed a hat-trick of wickets and finished with impressive match-figures of 9/55 which helped Kandivali Cricket Academy clinch a win against Gaud Saraswat CC on the basis of the first innings lead in a rescheduled Round-1 Division ‘E’ match of the 76th Dr. HD Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024.

Tamore picked 3 wickets for 15 while team-mates Aakash Bharadwaj took four wickets for 22 runs and Anandendu 2 for 48 runs restricted Gaud Saraswat CC to 124 all out in 27 overs in their first innings. Kandivali CC in reply made 140/5 in 25 over to take the first innings lead, which secured their win. Later, Tamore picked up three wickets on the trot and bagged 6 wickets for 40 runs and Gaud Saraswat declared their second innings at 125 for 7 wickets in 26.3 overs. Kandivli CA score 11 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Mazagaon CC also record a win against Parsee Cyclists SC on the first innings lead. Batting first, Mazagaon CC piled up a massive total of 244 for 8 wickets declared in 48.5 overs. Ronanki Anilkumar smashed a century 129 (97balls, 8x4s,7x6s) and Ajay Badode made 44 runs. Sai Nayak claimed 6 wickets for 101 runs. The Parsee Cyclists first innings folded for 67 runs in 25 overs. Omkar Karandikar 5 for 31 and Navin Wagh 3 for 18 did the damage. Following one Parsee Cyclists reached 29 for 2 wickets in 8 overs.

Brief scores – Division ‘E’: New Amrit CC 139 for 9, 55 overs (Aryan Shetty 54; Krushang Rathod 5/46, Hiren Rangani) Vs Regent CC 64 for 6, 27 overs (Shivam Mishra 20; Ruchit Ahuja 3/15, Arnav Singh 2/14). Result: Match drawn.

Mazgaon CC 244 for 8, 48.5 overs (Ronanki Anilkumar 129(97b, 8x4s,7x6s), Ajay Badode 44; Sai Nayak 6/101) Vs Parsee Cyclists SC 67 all out, 25 overs (Laksh Shinde 35; Omkar Karandikar 5/31, Navin Wagh 3/18) & 29 for 2, 8 overs (Ajaey Singham 2/16). Result: Mazagaon CC won on 1st innings lead.

Dahisar SC 180 for 8 declared, 53 overs (Rushil Parkar 44, Mahesh Sonavane 38; Rohan Patil 2/38, Purvesh Kherade 2/49) Vs Esplanade Liberals CC 159 for 8, 30 overs (Jayesh Patil 59, Aditya Muley 40, Atharv Shelake 24; Sushilkumar Kamble 4/53, Rushil Parkar 2/32). Result: Match drawn.

Gaud Saraswat CC 124 all out, 27 overs (Kamleshbhai Thakkar 57, Rahul Yadav 25; Aakash Bharadwaj 4/22, Mahesh Tamore 3/15, Anandendu 2/48) & 125 for 7 declared, 26.3 overs (Tej Mehta 28*; Mahesh Tamore 6/40) Vs Kandivli CC 140 for 5 declared, 25 overs (Abhishek Walia 48, Umang Shah 36; Karan Patel 3/48) & 11 for 2, 2 overs. Result: Kandivli CA won on 1st innings lead.

Rizvi SC 212 all out, 57.3 overs (Rehan Hoble, Shreyansh Rai 35, Mohd Ali 29, Swayam Sail 28; Naseem Khan 7/103) Vs Marwari CC 77 for 5, 36 overs (Atharva Pisal 22). Result: Match drawn.

Young Friends CC 217 for 6 declared, 44.4 overs (Kaushik Kharat 89, Amaan Shaikh 70, Vinay Mishra 36; Rohidas Koyande 3/57, Pritam Shinde 2/87) Vs B.R.D. Cricket Club 85 for 4, 32 overs (Rizwan Shaikh 31, Ankit Naiksatam 21; Vinay Mishra 2/21, Kshitij Metkari 2/22). Result: Match drawn.