JEE Main 2022 exam dates rescheduled, check details here

The National Testing has rescheduled the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2022 Session 1 and Session 2.

NTA in an official circular dated April 6, 2022 has announced the revised dates for JEE Main session 1 and session 2.

According to the NTA, reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the numerous representations received from the candidates.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022, has been postponed due to clash with the 2022 Board Exam Calendar. The JEE Main 2022 Exam will now take place in June and July.

NTA rescheduled the JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates after several students turned to social media and contacted the agency about the conflict between the JEE Main 2022 Exam Date and their Board Exam 2022 Dates. NTA released an official notification today with the updated dates for JEE Main 2022 on the official websites nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Now JEE Main session 1 is scheduled on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 26, 28 and 29, 2022 instead of April and May dates.

JEE Main session 2 is scheduled on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2022 instead of May dates.

National Testing Agency made the statement on their official Twitter account. According to the official announcement, "National Testing Agency has decided to rearrange the dates of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and Session 2 based on the various representations received from applicants."

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 11:00 PM IST