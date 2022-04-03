JEE 2022: Students demand postponement of exam, say less gap between both session

Instead of four sessions, the JEE mains would be held in only two this year. Students are apprehensive and concerned about their JEE main exam and board exam dates colliding.

Students are concerned that the NTA has already reduced the number of attempts and that the time between sessions has been shortened. For the same reason, they have started a Twitter campaign using the hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice to express their dissatisfaction with the situation.

Students have been tagging official handles of concerned officials such as the National Testing Agency, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand that the JEE main exam be postponed. Ayush Singh, a student, tweeted, "Please consider postponing JEE Mains. This batch has already faced enough to toughen their path to achieve their dreams, having JEE in between boards makes absolutely no sense." (sic)

As the exams clash with their boards, students along with activists have urged a fair gap between the two attempts. Himanshu Borah, a student activist said in a tweet, "It's a humble request to all delicates to please consider our plea and get us a revised JEE mains schedule, Aspirants future and hopes lie completely on NTA. We all are united for JEE aspirants. We won't stop until justice is given to hardworking aspirants." (sic)

Meanwhile, the JEE registration date has been extended until April 6, 2022, allowing students to apply until then.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 12:35 PM IST