JEE Main 2022 Application Date extended; Register For Session 1 By April 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the JEE Main 2022 application date. Earlier scheduled to end on March 31, the JEE Main 2022 application form window for Session 1 will now close on April 5.

The JEE Main online application process started on March 1. Applicants who wish to register for the engineering entrance test can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2022 will be conducted in two rounds. JEE Main session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 01:53 PM IST