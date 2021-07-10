Jammu & Kashmir delimitation exercise may be complete by March 2022, says panel

The members of the Delimitation Commission, who were in Jammu and Kashmir for four days till July 9, met several leaders of national and regional political parties, administrators and civil society groups. The commission is looking at completing the delimitation exercise by March next year.

The commission members visited Srinagar, Pahalgam, followed by a visit to Jammu. The commission met leaders from the Peoples Conference, National Conference (NC), CPI, CPI(M), Panthers Party, Congress, BJP, Apni Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. The commission also met district election officers from Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.

The purpose of this interaction was to gather first-hand information about the conduct of the mega exercise to carve out new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Sources have said that that elections will most likely be held early next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured leaders from the erstwhile state that elections would be held soon.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Friday said the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted on the basis of the 2011 census. He also said the population is the main criterion, and consideration has to be given to various other factors like geography and topography.