Updated on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 11:07 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: JeM Commander & foreign terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

The Terrorist duo has been neutralized in an encounter that broke in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | ANI

Pulwama: Two terrorists have been neutralized in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Qasba Yar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday, said police.

The duo has been identified as commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray and foreign terrorist Furqan, IGP Kashmir informed.

"Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert and foreign terrorist Furqan neutralised. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. A big success," the J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about thge presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

With Inputs from ANI & IANS

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
