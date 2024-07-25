Indore: Woman Undergoes Rare LVA Surgery For Elephantiasis At Super Specialty Hospital

Super Specialty Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old woman from Jhabua, who had been suffering from lymphedema for nearly two years, has finally found relief after undergoing a rare surgical procedure at the Super Specialty Hospital. Despite numerous treatments, her condition remained undiagnosed until she visited the hospital where experts identified it as lymphedema, commonly known as elephantiasis.

Lymphedema, a disease often mistaken for ordinary swelling or obesity, was diagnosed in the woman after extensive examinations. The expert team, led by plastic surgeons Dr Jubin Sonane and Dr Saurabh Gupta, performed the micro-surgery called lymphaticovenous anastomosis (LVA). This intricate two-hour surgery involves connecting lymph arteries to blood vessels, which helps to alleviate the blockage and reduce swelling.

Dr Sonane and Dr Gupta emphasised the importance of early detection, noting that the woman sought treatment at the initial stage of the disease, making her a suitable candidate for surgery. They stressed that timely recognition and treatment of lymphedema can lead to successful outcomes.

Experts highlighted the lack of public awareness about lymphedema, resulting in many patients misinterpreting the symptoms and seeking inappropriate treatments. Lymphedema often causes swelling in one leg, starting from the foot and progressing to the thigh. They advised individuals experiencing such symptoms to consult a plastic surgeon promptly.

This surgery marks the first time LVA has been performed in a government hospital within the state, a procedure previously limited to a few centres nationwide.