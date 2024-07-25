MP: Students' Hunger Strike Ends With Appointment Of Teachers In Alot

DEO Sharma offering juice to Congress leader Rathore to end hunger strike |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The hunger strike of students, regarding the shortage of teachers in Karadia village, ended on Wednesday with the appointment of two teachers.

Under the leadership of Congress leader Karan Singh Rathore, students staged a sit-in on Tuesday. Irked by the delayed response, they launched a hunger strike on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information, Alot SDM Sunil Kumar Jaiswal, tehsildar Sonam Bhagat and BEO Nirmala Kalme reached the spot and tried to placate the situation. However, the students stood firm in their demand for teachers.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Congress To Launch Hunger Strike Over Severe Shortage Of Teachers In Alot

Students launched the hunger strike at 8 am, and continued till the afternoon, escalating the matter. District education officer KC Sharma reached the spot and held discussions with the students. The protest only ended when Sharma gave assurances of the appointment of three teachers within seven days.

Sharma ended the hunger strike by offering juice to Congress leader Rathore. Rathore said, "We have ended the hunger strike after agreeing to assurances given by DEO Sharma, however, if the shortage of teachers remains in Karadia or any village under Alot tehsil, we will stage a sit-in at collectorate."

2 teachers appointed

BEO Nirmala Kalme said that in view of the demand of the students, two teachers for Economics and Chemistry have been appointed in the Higher Secondary School of the village. Out of 13 posts, 10 posts have been filled. For the three vacant posts, their appointments will be done soon after the guest education portal is launched.