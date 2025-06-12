 Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
HomeTopnewsIndore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – June 12, 2025, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,750

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,600 - Rs 6,900

Toor Karnataka Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900

Toor Nimari Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,400

Moong Best Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500

Urad Best Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,400

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimadi Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,400

Raida Rs 5,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,200

Gold (24K) Rs 94,760 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 119,000 (per kg)

