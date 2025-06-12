Indore Commodities Buzz Of June 12: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – June 12, 2025, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,750
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6,600 - Rs 6,900
Toor Karnataka Rs 6,800 - Rs 6,900
Toor Nimari Rs 6,200 - Rs 6,400
Moong Best Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,500
Urad Best Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,400
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimadi Rs 6,300 - Rs 6,400
Raida Rs 5,600
Soyabean Best Rs 4,200
Gold (24K) Rs 94,760 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 119,000 (per kg)