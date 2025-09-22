Indore: Car Being Used Sans Registration Number For Two Years; Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police caught a man while he was driving his car without a registration number here on Sunday. The car was being used for years sans a number plate.

According to the traffic cops, they spotted a speeding car coming from IT Park near Tejaji Nagar Square on Sunday. Despite their signal, the driver did not stop the car. Subedar Amit Kumar Yadav and constable Ashish chased the car for about two kilometres and finally intercepted it near the Ralamandal merging point.

The driver told the traffic cops that he was helpless, as the owner of the car had made him drive it for two years without the number plate.

The private taxi, carrying a family from Uttar Pradesh, was going to Maheshwar. Subedar Yadav called another taxi for the passengers and sent them to Maheshwar within just 15 minutes.

The family thanked the traffic police for their assistance and help. The car was seized and was booked under the relevant sections for violating the traffic rules. A fine of Rs 6000 was collected from the owner of the vehicle.

In another instance, at Rau Bypass Circle, due to brake failure, a truck rammed into a container parked at Kelod Phata. The truck was badly damaged and the driver

was stuck in the vehicle. Subedar Yadav and his team pulled the injured driver out of the truck and dialled 112. Eyewitnesses revealed that the driver of the container had parked on the wrong side and stopped for breakfast. The container also suffered considerable damage, but the driver fled from the spot immediately after the accident. The number plate of the truck was damaged and fell but was recovered by the police.